Gafford (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's game against the Magic with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford briefly went back to the locker room in the first quarter before returning to the bench, and eventually to the game. The big man is expected to be available to finish out the remainder of the contest without any restrictions.
