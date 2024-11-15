Gafford (leg) has returned to Thursday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford departed the contest in the third quarter and exited briefly, but he returned to action and looks recovered from the injury that made him leave the game in the first place.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Moves to bench Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Returns to game•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Briefly heads to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Returns to game•