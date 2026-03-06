Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is out for Friday's game in Boston.
Gafford will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and with Marvin Bagley (neck) also unavailable, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse should be logging major minutes. Fantasy managers can expect Gafford to have a solid chance of returning for Sunday's game in Toronto.
