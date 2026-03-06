default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Gafford (ankle) is out for Friday's game in Boston.

Gafford will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and with Marvin Bagley (neck) also unavailable, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse should be logging major minutes. Fantasy managers can expect Gafford to have a solid chance of returning for Sunday's game in Toronto.

More News