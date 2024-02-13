Gafford closed with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Washington.

Gafford faced the Wizards for the first time since being traded, and the big man feasted against his former team, delivering a massive double-double and filling the stat sheet admirably. This was Gafford's first start with Dallas since being acquired before the deadline, and it wouldn't be surprising if he stays in this role moving forward, especially with Dereck Lively (nose) still sidelined.