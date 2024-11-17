Gafford closed Saturday's 110-93 win over the Spurs with 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 18 minutes.

Gafford and Dereck Lively have been alternating in the starting role, but the former is expected to continue coming off the bench in the next few games, according to Jason Kidd and per Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life. Gafford has been playing at a high level in recent days and has scored in double digits in six straight contests.