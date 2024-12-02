Gafford will start Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Gafford enters the starting lineup due to Dereck Lively (knee) being out of the lineup. This marks Gafford's first start since Nov. 12 and his 12th start of the season. Through 11 starts, Gafford holds averages of 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 21.2 minutes per game.