Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Joining Gafford in the first unit for Wednesday's game will be Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and P.J. Washington. Across 20 starts this season, Gafford has registered averages of 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
