Gafford totaled 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 137-120 loss to the Pacers.

Gafford logged 21 minutes off the bench, serving as easily the best center option for the Mavericks despite the loss. After almost falling out of the rotation in recent times, Gafford came through for anyone who opted to stream him in. While this was a fantastic performance, there is no certainty when it comes to what his role might look like beyond Tuesday. He might be worth holding for another game but if he goes back to a sub-10-minute role, managers are fine to move on once again.