Gafford registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 137-131 win over Portland.

Gafford was efficient from the floor and posted a strong stat line on both ends of the court. This was his first start since Nov. 12 and extended his solid run of play, as the big man has scored in double digits in 13 appearances in a row. He's averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting an impressive 75.5 percent from the floor in that span.