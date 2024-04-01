Gafford racked up six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 win over the Rockets.

This was Gafford's 14th career game with at least five blocks, and he needed only 22 minutes to do it Sunday. He's been terrific for Dallas lately, averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks over his last 10 games.