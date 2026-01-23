Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gafford, who has missed the past four games for Dallas, did "everything" at Friday's practice, according to coach Jason Kidd. With Gafford set to return, Dwight Powell could see his fantasy appeal shrink after putting up a double-double in 27 minutes against the Warriors on Thursday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Saturday•