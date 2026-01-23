default-cbs-image
Gafford (ankle) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford, who has missed the past four games for Dallas, did "everything" at Friday's practice, according to coach Jason Kidd. With Gafford set to return, Dwight Powell could see his fantasy appeal shrink after putting up a double-double in 27 minutes against the Warriors on Thursday.

