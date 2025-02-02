Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Following the aftermath of the Luka Doncic (calf) for Anthony Davis (abdomen) blockbuster trade, the Mavericks have ruled out Gafford, Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and P.J. Washington (knee) for Sunday's game against the top team in the NBA, leaving Dallas with a frontcourt rotation of Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kylor Kelley. Gafford's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Philadelphia. When Davis is available to make his Dallas debut and Gafford is healthy, head coach Jason Kidd expects both big men to start, especially while Dereck Lively (foot) is still sidelined.