Gafford (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Gafford was a late addition to the injury report and will ultimately be sidelined by an illness. Dereck Lively, who left Monday's win over Atlanta early due to an illness, is available and should start at center again, while Maxi Kleber is a candidate for a few extra minutes off the bench in Gafford's absence.