Gafford has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Denver due to a right ankle sprain.

Gafford missed Dallas' most recent game due to the same injury, and he seemingly aggravated the issue Wednesday. He logged six points (2-2 FG, 2-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 18 minutes before exiting. Gafford's absence will likely mean more opportunities for Dwight Powell. His next chance to play will come Thursday against Utah.