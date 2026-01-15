Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Won't return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Denver due to a right ankle sprain.
Gafford missed Dallas' most recent game due to the same injury, and he seemingly aggravated the issue Wednesday. He logged six points (2-2 FG, 2-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 18 minutes before exiting. Gafford's absence will likely mean more opportunities for Dwight Powell. His next chance to play will come Thursday against Utah.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Not on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Modest production in start•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Double-doubles in win•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting vs. Houston•