Lively (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against the Pelicans, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

After being sidelined for five straight games due to a sprained left ankle, Lively will make his return to the starting lineup, pushing Dwight Powell to the bench. The missed time is beginning to pile up for the rookie, but he's playing well, averaging 10.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists when he sees at least 20 minutes.