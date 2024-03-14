Lively notched 12 points (6-8 FG), eight rebounds and two blocks across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Warriors.

Lively missed just two shots from the field and came just two rebounds shy of recording a double-double despite logging just 20 minutes off the bench. Lively lost his starting role at the hands of Daniel Gafford, who's riding an unprecedented efficient stretch, but Lively should continue to see decent minutes off the bench. The move to a bench role certainly limits his fantasy upside going forward, though.