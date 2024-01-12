Lively (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Lively has missed Dallas' last four contests with a left ankle sprain. However, the rookie center's upgraded status is a good sign that he is nearing a return.
