Lively has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to a broken nose, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Lively took a forearm to the face with two minutes remaining in Monday's win over Orlando, bleeding profusely but remaining in the game and making his free throws. Lively will be sidelined Wednesday, although he will have until Saturday to heal before the Mavericks' ensuing contest. Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell will likely soak up the majority of minutes at center in his stead.