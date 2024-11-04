Lively had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 victory over the Magic.

Daniel Gafford continues to start at center, but Lively has been putting up solid numbers off the bench, so the Mavericks' coaching staff keeps finding ways to have him on the floor regularly. Lively has two double-doubles in six appearances this season, and he's averaging a solid 9.3 points and 8.2 boards per game despite logging just 22.8 minutes per contest. He could be an automatic double-double threat if he were to see more minutes regularly.