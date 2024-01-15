Lively (ankle) recorded six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes in Monday's 125-120 win over the Pelicans.

Lively's minutes were somewhat capped after he picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, but the Mavericks were presumably looking to manage his playing time to some degree anyway since the rookie was making his return from a five-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. On a fortunate note, Lively took back his starting spot from Dwight Powell and was highly active on the glass during his time on the floor. Lively makes for an appealing pickup in any 12-team leagues where he may have been dropped while he was sidelined with the injury.