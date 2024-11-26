Lively is questionable to return during Monday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, Mavericks beat reporter Landon Thomas reports.
Daniel Gafford started the second half with Lively remaining in the locker room. If the second-year big man is unable to return, Gafford and Maxi Kleber will likely both see an uptick in playing time.
