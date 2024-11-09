Lively (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lively is expected to miss his fourth straight contest Sunday due to a right shoulder sprain. If Lively is downgraded to doubtful, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell should continue to receive extended minutes.
