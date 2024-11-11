Lively (shoulder) practiced Monday and hopes to play Tuesday versus the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Lively has missed four straight games due to a right shoulder sprain but appears to be nearing a return. His official status for Tuesday's game against the Warriors will be released Monday night.
