Lively will come off the bench for Thursday's game versus Miami, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks are rolling with Daniel Gafford as their starting center. Lively is coming off a disappointing showing against the Pacers on Tuesday in which he failed to score with just one rebound to his name in 16 minutes.
