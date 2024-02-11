Lively (nose) won't play Monday versus Washington, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Lively will miss a seventh consecutive game while dealing with a broken nose. Maxi Kleber has been starting in Lively's stead, but trade-deadline pickups P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford could poach minutes from Kleber on Monday as both players make their second appearances with Dallas.
