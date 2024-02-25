Lively (nose) will play Sunday versus Indiana, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Lively, Luka Doncic (nose) and Maxi Kleber (nose) have all gained clearance to play in advance of Sunday's game against Indiana. Sunday will mark the second occasion that Dallas' frontcourt has been at full strength with the new additions of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.
