Lively (nose) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lively was probable for Thursday's matchup after fully participating in Wednesday's practice session, and he's officially been cleared to suit up as the Mavericks resume play after the All-Star break. In his return to action against the Spurs on Feb. 14, he came off the bench and totaled eight points, five rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 17 minutes.