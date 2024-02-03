Lively (nose) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Milwaukee and won't be available for Monday's contest versus the 76ers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively is scheduled to undergo a procedure Monday to reset his broken nose, and though he had already been ruled out for the Mavericks' game in Philadelphia that day, he had a chance at being available Saturday if he felt comfortable playing with a fitted mask. The Mavericks ultimately decided to hold Lively out Saturday, so he'll end up missing at least three games due to the nasal injury before potentially returning for the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday in Brooklyn if he responds well to his upcoming procedure. Maxi Kleber, Richaun Holmes and Dwight Powell will likely absorb most of the minutes at center for whatever length of time Lively is sidelined.