Lively totaled 16 points (8-9 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-110 loss to the Lakers.

Lively recently missed five games due to an ankle injury, and Wednesday's contest was just his second since making his return. The rookie center didn't appear to have any rust from the recent layoff, missing only one of his nine field-goal attempts and logging his seventh double-double of the season. Lively has been up-and-down as a scorer this year, but even when the points aren't there, he's typically able to make an impact with per-game averages of 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks through 31 contests.