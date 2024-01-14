Lively (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against New Orleans.
Lively has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return against the Pelicans. If he's unavailable once again, Dwight Powell should continue to see increased run for Dallas.
