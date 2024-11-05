Lively (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

The second-year big man is dealing with a right shoulder sprain, and the questionable tag suggests he'll be something close to a game-time decision. Lively has averaged 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 23.0 minutes per game in six regular-season outings, so losing him would be a huge blow for both head coach Jason Kidd and fantasy managers who have him rostered. If he doesn't play Wednesday, then Dwight Powell should see more minutes as Daniel Gafford's backup option at center.