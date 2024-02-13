Lively (nose) is questionable to play Wednesday versus San Antonio.

Lively appears to be nearing a return, though the Mavericks could be inclined to hold the rookie out for one more game so that he can get another full week of recovery time during the All-Star break. Nonetheless, Lively's status will need to be monitored in advance of Wednesday's game. If Lively remains out, the Mavericks would likely continue to use a platoon of Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber (toe/nose) at center.