Lively is questionable for Tuesday's game against Golden State due to right knee soreness.

Lively was forced to exit Sunday's win over Houston in the first half after suffering a right leg injury, but he appears to have dodged any serious affliction. That being said, if he's unable to suit up Tuesday, Daniel Gafford could see an uptick from the 24.5 minute workload he has averaged across his last 10 appearances.