Lively notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 win over Golden State.

As a rookie, Lively's production is expected to be somewhat volatile, but the Duke product is earning a lot of confidence and has the keys to the center spot for Dallas. His two games prior to Saturday's effort are prime examples of how rocky his production is, so while any starting center should be considered for fantasy value, he's not quite consistent enough to be fantasy-relevant at this point.