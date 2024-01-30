Lively recorded 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 131-129 victory over the Magic.

Lively posted his second double-double in seven outings since returning from his five-game absence in early January, and even though the game-to-game performances continue to lack a bit of consistency, he's firmly entrenched as Dallas' starting center due to his two-way ability. Lively is averaging 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game since the start of January.