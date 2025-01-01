Lively has been made available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
After missing the last three games with a hip contusion, Lively will return to the floor for the Mavericks on Wednesday. Head coach Jason Kidd said Lively will have a 15 to 18-minute restriction in his return against Houston.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Listed as questionable again•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't go Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out again•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Friday vs. Phoenix•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Iffy against Phoenix•