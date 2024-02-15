Lively (nose) recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 17 minutes in Wednesday's 116-93 win over the Spurs.

Lively came off the bench and was on a minutes restriction in his return from a seven-game absence due to a nasal fracture for which he required a procedure, but thanks largely to his blocks production, he was able to deliver a quality fantasy line. Head coach Jason Kidd had previously suggested last week that Lively would reclaim the starting role once healthy, but it's unclear if those plans have changed in light of how trade-deadline pickup Daniel Gafford (10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes Wednesday) has performed since being acquired by Dallas. Even if Lively eventually displaces Gafford as the starter, the two could end up working in a roughly even timeshare at center that would put a cap on the fantasy value of both players.