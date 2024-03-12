Lively produced 22 points (11-12 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 20 minutes during Monday's 127-92 win over the Bulls.

Lively and Daniel Gafford combined to post 20-for-21 shooting, which proved to be game-breaking efficiency in a blowout win. Gafford played 23 minutes compared to 20 for Lively, but -- especially against subpar opponents -- there is enough fantasy success for the duo cohesively. Monday represents a testament to how difficult Dallas' offense can be to contain as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving continue building rapport with the big men.