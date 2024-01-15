Lively (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Lively is trending towards a return to action after missing the past five games for Dallas. Assuming he gets the green light, Lively's return will push Dwight Powell back to a reserve role.
