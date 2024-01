Lively (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Dallas' starting center will miss his fifth straight game, and he should be considered questionable to return Monday in a rematch against the Pelicans. Dwight Powell will continue to benefit in Lively's absence and the Mavericks will have a bit more depth Saturday with Maxi Kleber (toe) cleared to return.