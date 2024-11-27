Lively (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Lively left Monday's game early due to an illness and was questionable for Wednesday. However, the big man has been cleared to play and may see an elevated role, as Daniel Gafford (illness) has been ruled out. Over his last seven appearances (all starts), Lively has averaged 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 blocks in 20.9 minutes per game.