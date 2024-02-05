Lively (nose), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia, won't join the team in time for Tuesday's matchup in Brooklyn, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively has already missed two games and will be sidelined for at least two more after breaking his nose. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday in New York, and he'll presumably have to wear a mask for at least a few games.