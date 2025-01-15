Lively is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain. He will finish the contest with four points (2-3 FG) and one block in four minutes.
Lively made it just four minutes into Tuesday's contest before spraining his right ankle. Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell are now all candidates to receive increased playing time in Dallas' frontcourt. Lively's status for Wednesday's matchup with New Orleans is uncertain.
