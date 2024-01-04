Lively (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. He'll finish the contest scoreless (0-1 FG) with four rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks across 19 minutes.

Lively suffered a sprain on the same ankle that he sprained in December. While fantasy managers should certainly be keeping an eye on Lively's status ahead of Friday's rematch with Portland, Lively being ruled out so quickly could have been influenced by the lopsided score at the time. Regardless, expect Dwight Powell to handle most of the center work until Lively is able to return, while Markieff Morris could see more minutes.