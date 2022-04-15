Ntilikina (illness/mouth) is out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Jazz. He underwent a tonsillectomy.

Ntilikina is still recovering from a tonsillectomy stemming from an issue that prevented him from playing in the final game of the regular season. He's not expected to have a significant role in the postseason, though it's possible he gets some minutes if he returns while Luka Doncic (calf) is still out.