Thompson registered 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 loss to the Clippers.

On the surface, Thompson delivered a solid performance since he reached the 20-point mark for the second game in a row -- and third time over his last four appearances. However, the veteran sharpshooter had a rough outing from three-point range, reverting to some of the poor numbers he had been delivering prior to showing improvement in December. He's making 42.6 percent of his treys since the beginning of December, but that figure drops to 38.3 percent when factoring in the entire 2024-25 campaign.