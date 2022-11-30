Doncic posted 41 points (14-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-15 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and four steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 win over Golden State.

Doncic continued his MVP-caliber season Tuesday, carrying the Mavericks to an impressive win over the Warriors. Not only was it his fifth triple-double of the season, but he also chipped in a season-high four steals. Unfortunately, his free throw issues continued, going 9-of-15 from the line. After a strong start to the season, he has now shot under 70 percent from the line in six straight games.