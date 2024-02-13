Doncic went to the locker room to receive treatment after suffering a facial abrasion following being elbowed in the chin Monday against Washington, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
In rapid succession, Doncic briefly exited the court to tend to back soreness, then returned and was promptly elbowed in the face. Both injuries appear to be minor, but his status for the fourth quarter is uncertain.
