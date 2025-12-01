Washington (ankle) participated in Monday's shootaround, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington's presence at the session perhaps places him on the right side of the questionable tag for Monday's tilt in Denver. For the year, the veteran forward has averaged 16.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 assists in 31.7 minutes per contest in 19 games.