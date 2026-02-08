Washington (concussion) accumulated 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 138-125 loss to the Spurs.

Washington was cleared to return Saturday following a two-game absence while in the league's concussion protocol. He came off the bench in his return and reached double-digit points for the fourth time in his last six outings. Washington could be back in the Mavericks' starting lineup for the team's next contest Tuesday versus the Suns, which would likely result in Caleb Martin moving to a bench role.